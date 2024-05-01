2 heavily-camouflaged minors charged after ‘assassins' game incident at school in Old Lyme

Two people were charged Tuesday after they caused concern while playing the "assassins" game in Old Lyme.

State police responded to the area of Lyme Street around 6:45 a.m. after receiving reports of two people wearing camouflage and moving through the bushes near the Lyme/Old Lyme Center School, according to authorities.

Arriving troopers found the two people near the Center School and detained them. Both males are minors, police said.

The boys were taking part in a game called "assassins," according to school superintendent Ian Neviaser in a letter to parents Tuesday.

The game involves participants driving around town with water guns and going after a "target" in residential neighborhoods, Neviaser said.

Simsbury police issued a warning last month about students playing a similar game in their town.

Neviaser also sent a letter to parents earlier in April about high school students playing the "assassins" game and warned parents of the dangers of it.

Tuesday's incident forced the school district to direct buses with students headed to Lyme/Old Lyme Middle School and Lyme/Old Lyme High School to be held at a Big Y until the situation was resolved, Neviaser said.

Both of the boys involved in the incident were issued a juvenile summons for breach of peace, according to state police.