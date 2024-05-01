old lyme

2 heavily-camouflaged minors charged after ‘assassins' game incident at school in Old Lyme

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Two people were charged Tuesday after they caused concern while playing the "assassins" game in Old Lyme.

State police responded to the area of Lyme Street around 6:45 a.m. after receiving reports of two people wearing camouflage and moving through the bushes near the Lyme/Old Lyme Center School, according to authorities.

Arriving troopers found the two people near the Center School and detained them. Both males are minors, police said.

The boys were taking part in a game called "assassins," according to school superintendent Ian Neviaser in a letter to parents Tuesday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The game involves participants driving around town with water guns and going after a "target" in residential neighborhoods, Neviaser said.

Simsbury police issued a warning last month about students playing a similar game in their town.

Neviaser also sent a letter to parents earlier in April about high school students playing the "assassins" game and warned parents of the dangers of it.

Local

Hartford 1 hour ago

Talk with Percival Everett, author of ‘James,' moved to bigger location due to huge interest

Hartford 2 hours ago

7th grader brought gun to Achievement First Summit Middle School in Hartford: police

Tuesday's incident forced the school district to direct buses with students headed to Lyme/Old Lyme Middle School and Lyme/Old Lyme High School to be held at a Big Y until the situation was resolved, Neviaser said.

Both of the boys involved in the incident were issued a juvenile summons for breach of peace, according to state police.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

old lyme
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us