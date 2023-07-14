Camp No Limits kicks off 2023 summer session at Quinnipiac University

Since 2015, Quinnipiac University has been and continues to be the only university home to Camp No Limits, a nationwide overnight camp for kids living with limb loss.

On Friday, the day started with a dance party inside Quinnipiac's York Hill Campus. In the front row was Bella Tucker who, at just eight years old, contracted a very serious illness.

"What happened was I went septic. The infection in my body moved to my bloodstream, and, really, the only way to save my life was to amputate my limbs," said Tucker.

Bella was only in third grade, and she says it took her a long time to accept what happened to her. But when she found Camp No Limits as a teenager, that's when her perspective changed.

"I think it really shaped me into who I am. It gave me that confidence and self-esteem that I probably wouldn't have had, and I could never regret something that introduced me to so many people," said Tucker.

During the year, she is a nursing student at the University of Massachusetts in Boston. In the summer, she is a camp counselor at Camp No Limits and works with kids who know what it is like to lose or not have a limb.

That includes 11-year-old Santino Iamunno, of North Branford.

Iamunno was born with one hand. He says Camp No Limits boosted his self-esteem, taught him to play sports with confidence, and how to accomplish day-to-day tasks.

"Like tying my shoes. I had to learn how to do that, and I learned here," said Iammuno. "It just makes me feel good to be surrounded by people that could relate to me."

Camp No Limits not only brings people with limb differences together, but also families as well as students from Quinnipiac University who are part of the physical and occupational therapy program. They get to bond with campers and learn more about prosthetics.

"After last year's experience, I couldn't wait to come back this year and get to do it all over again," said Sara Anoushian, a graduate student in the physical therapy department at Quinnipiac.

For campers like Ela Pirri, it is her first time at Camp No Limits in Connecticut, and she says it is already off to great start.

"It's a great balance of being fun and being one with each other, and there's other times where you're sympathetic for each other and you learn from each other," said Pirri.

The camp runs until Sunday. For more information, visit the camp website here.