Campsite Possible Source of Massive Rhode Island Brush Fire

Authorities may have found the source of a brush fire that tore through about 700 acres of land in Exeter, Rhode Island Friday.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says firefighters identified an area of interest within the Queen River Nature Preserve Saturday, which showed evidence that a campsite had been established there.

Authorities were able to recover a number of items from the area as well.

The brush fire prompted a massive response from fire departments in both Rhode Island and Connecticut. At least ten fire departments, primarily from Connecticut's shoreline area, responded to help quell the flames.

As of Saturday night, ninety-five percent of the fire has been contained.

The Exeter fire is much bigger than another brush fire that had burned an area nearby. National Guard helicopters were spotted Friday filling up in nearby ponds for water drops.

This fire is still under investigation by the state of Rhode Island Fire Marshal.

