Cancer survivor remains positive, plans to give back through Closer to Free Ride

Deborah Finco has cycled in several countries and several states, but it will be the first time she rides Closer to Free here at home on September 7.

“There's a lot of other charitable rides out there, but this one just hits close to the heart, because I had my surgery here, and my surgeon and team, you know, are here, and so it means a lot to me,” Finco said.

She was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in September 2022, and had her esophagus removed and replaced in December of that year.

“I had to have an esophagectomy, which is where they, they remove a large portion of your esophagus, and then they pull your tummy up and create a new esophagus for you.”

The weight of what she was about to go through hit her moments before the operation began.

“I remember laying on the table about to have the surgery, and, you know, all of a sudden I started crying, because I hadn't really processed it all until that moment,” Finco said. “They just held my hands and told me they were going to be there for me. And I just felt like it was really wonderful care.”

She says the hands-on care continued after surgery with a nutritionist and a therapist.

“The five-year life expectancy for esophageal cancer isn't wonderful, so it can do a thing to your mind, and so talking to a therapist was really important.”

The whole-patient approach was important in her recovery, and one of the reasons why Finco says she’s supporting the closer to free ride.

“I was really worried that I was going to die, and he was wonderful. So, I just really want to be able to give back and support Smilow for what they did for me and for all the other people that they help.”

One hundred percent of the money raised from the ride goes to treatment, research and patient support programs like the ones offered to Finco.

“It's not just ‘you had the surgery bye, go home,’” Finco said. “You know, you need to follow up with the mental aspect and the nutritional aspect and other aspects depending on the type of cancer you have. So, I think it's, it's just all encompassing. It contributes to providing a better service for patients who need it.”

She expects her first Closer to Free Ride to be a bit emotional as she gets to meet with other cancer survivors for the first time.

“Any type of cancer, it's mentally - it can be really hard on you. And to know that you can achieve and go out and do something, and at the same time you're raising money to help with research and bring about positive outcomes from just doing a ride, I think is pretty cool.”

The grandmother of three says she hopes to share a message of support to other survivors on ride day.

“I think it just helps to share, not necessarily negative experiences, but positive experiences and what we can do, and to keep on fighting and to not give up.”