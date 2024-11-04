Candidates make final effort to win over voters ahead of Election Day

Candidates in races around the state spent Monday making one last pitch to voters before Election Day.

According to Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, Connecticut has just over 2.5 million registered voters.

A combined 850,000 voters cast a ballot between early voting and absentee ballot voting, but that leaves plenty of voters for candidates to win over.

“The contrast could not be more clear, there are two visions for the future and people will decide what is they want for their country,” Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) said from her Waterbury campaign headquarters.

Hayes is facing a rematch of 2022, when she eked out a win over Republican George Logan in one of the closest Congressional races in the country.

Logan is hoping voters have changed their minds in a race that could help determine control of Congress.

“Folks are worse off than they were two years ago, since the last election, worse off than they were four years ago and they want better relief,” Logan said while campaigning outside Waterbury City Hall.

That’s not the only rematch on the ballot.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) and Republican Matthew Corey are renewing a match in 2018.

Murphy, who talked with voters across southwestern Connecticut, said he wants voters to send a message to former President Donald Trump.

“In order to make sure that Donald Trump has no credible claim to cheat, we want to run up the score,” Murphy said while talking to voters in Stratford. “If Kamala Harris wins, we want her to win big.”

But Corey believes frustrated voters will want to send a message to Murphy.

“The economy is the big thing so if you want affordability, I'm the guy to send to Washington,” he said while campaigning in Hartford.