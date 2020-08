A Norwalk man has been displaced after police say a candle started a fire in his home Friday morning.

Norwalk Fire responded to a house fire on Marlin Drive just after 3:30 a.m.

According to police, the fire started in the second floor bedroom after a candle fell off a table.

The man was safely evacuated with no injuries.

"There was fire damage to the bedroom and hallway and smoke damage to the rest of the house," said Deputy Chief Stephen Shay.

The fire is still under investigation.