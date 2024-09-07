Hamden

Candlelight vigil celebrates life of prolific hype man and DJ Fatman Scoop

By Jeremy Chen

NBC Connecticut

Paying tribute to the life of hype man Fatman Scoop. The Town of Hamden held a vigil Friday evening, nearly a week after he collapsed on stage during a performance in town and later died.

“His music will live on forever,” Mark Griffin, of New Haven, said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Music people in the Greater New Haven area were dancing at Town Center Park in Hamden. This concert wasn’t merely a performance, but also, part of a candlelight vigil for the late Fatman Scoop.

“A hero. He was an artist. One of the greatest artists that I’ve seen since 2001,” Griffin said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Fans paid tribute to the DJ and hype man, trying to match his energy on stage.

“I remember him jumping up and down, jumping around and having us all jump around,” Cheryl Rabe, of New Haven, said.

Fatman Scoop, whose real name was Isaac Freeman III, was known for having a distinctive voice with guest performances on several chart-topping hip-hop hits.

Local

Stamford 2 hours ago

Stamford police warn of new sextortion email scam

personal finance 2 hours ago

Legalized sports gambling's impact in Connecticut

“He’s a legacy. He’s like Tupac but a DJ. With him and Bink-B together, they made music that night,” Rabe said.

Fatman Scoop was performing at Town Center Park as part of the 2024 Hamden Free Summer Concert Series last week before he collapsed on stage. He later died at the hospital.

“He died doing what he loved best and that was to entertain the crowd,” Griffin said.

While there were moments of grief in mourning Fatman Scoop’s passing, fans say the vigil would not have been authentic without celebrating his life, the way he would have done.

“He’d like us to be happy right now and be here in the spirit and carry on with his music still,” Rabe said.

Hamden town officials say grief counselors remain available for anyone who may have been affected by Fatman Scoop’s death.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us