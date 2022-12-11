Candlelight Vigil Held in Honor of Woman Killed in Milford

Dozens of people came out to a candlelight vigil that was held on Sunday in honor of a woman who was killed in Milford last week.

The vigil was in honor of 40-year-old Julie Minogue and to show love and support for her family.

Police said Minogue, who they said was also known as Minogoe, was killed in her home while her 3- and 17-year-old children were inside on Tuesday night.

Authorities have charged her former boyfriend, 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt, with murder. Investigators said they believe he used an axe.

Milford police said they arrested Dewitt, whose last known address was in Roxbury, in November 2019 when he was suspected of assaulting Minogue. A protective order was issued after the incident.

And on Dec. 1, Minogue was granted a full no-contact restraining order after a complaint that Dewitt sent her harassing text messages, police said.

In documentation obtained by NBC Connecticut, Minogue told police that she was scared Dewitt was going to kill her.

"I don't feel I should be subjected to this abuse any longer," Minogue said in a statement to police. "I am scared for the safety of my children."

According to investigators, Dewitt called his mother and told her that he killed his girlfriend. Dewitt's mother called police to report the crime.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is determining an official cause of death.

Dewitt has been charged with murder, criminal violation of a standing criminal protective order, criminal violation of a restraining order, risk of injury and reckless endangerment. He is being held on $5 million bond.