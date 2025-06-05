Cannabis and hemp enforcement task force planned under new legislation

Illegal cannabis sales have plagued many Connecticut municipalities.

“We need a lot more capacity to inspect and do some raids on these sites,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

There are more than 200 smoke shops in New Haven. Back in March, the mayor signed a new ordinance that restricts the number and location of smoke shops in the city and gave oversight to the health department.

In May, more than 100 pounds of illegal marijuana products were seized in a raid on three shops. The issue is happening in many parts of the state.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“These things that we’re finding contain 100, 200 times the amount of THC that’s allowable in our regulated market,” said Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli. “They’re illegal products, they’re untested, we do not know what is in them, what amount of THC what other drug is contained in these products.”

A new bill headed for the governor’s desk would create a statewide enforcement task force within the DCP to enforce the laws around the cannabis and hemp industries. Elicker says it would be a help to New Haven.

“Because we have legalized cannabis in the state, we want people to follow the process. And when we have people who are not doing that and there’s no consequences it’s dangerous and unfair,” Elicker said.

The problem exists in many areas around the state. In East Haven, Attorney General William Tong says his office was awarded a $4.9 million judgment against Planet Zaza Smoke Shop for repeated illegal marijuana sales.

In a statement, Tong said he first sued Planet Zaza in January 2024 and sales continued while the case made its way through court.

“The State of Connecticut is not playing around. Legal cannabis is not a free-for-all. If you are unlicensed, if you sell untested, unregulated cannabis, we will find you and we will hold you accountable,” Tong said in the statement.

“We’re sending a clear message through these collaborative efforts that we are looking to crack down on those that are selling,” Cafferelli said.

Dean Allen of East Haven was surprised to hear about the judgment.

“For something that’s legal, basically?” he asked.

He went on to say that he thinks the task force is unnecessary, and there should be an easier way for retailers, like smoke shops, to sell cannabis.

“Sometimes you have to work with people. You have to understand their situation and where they’re coming from.”