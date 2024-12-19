Noise advisory issued for cannon salute during interment ceremony for former Gov. Rell in Middletown Friday

A private ceremony will be held at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown on Friday for the interment of former Gov. M. Jodi Rell and the Connecticut National Guard wants residents near the cemetery to know that there will be a cannon salute in her honor and it will be loud.

The cemetery is on Bow Lane in Middletown and a noise advisory is being issued for the surrounding area between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. because of a ceremonial cannon salute -- a traditional military protocol honoring high-ranking military and civilian leaders.

The Connecticut National Guard said the interment ceremony is private and not open to the public, at the request of the family.

The cannon salute will start around 1:10 p.m. and 19 rounds of blank ammunition will be fired at five-second intervals.

The National Guard warns that the cannon salute is significantly louder than the rifle volleys that are customarily fired at the cemetery during the interment of veterans and residents should prepare themselves and not be alarmed.

Rell served as the 87th governor of Connecticut, from July 1, 2004 until Jan. 5, 2011.

“Governor Jodi Rell was a steadfast supporter of the Connecticut National Guard, always advocating for our service members and their families,” Major General Fran Evon, adjutant general and Commander of the Connecticut National Guard, said in a statement. “Her leadership and programs, like Operation E.L.F., reflected her deep compassion and commitment to those who serve. It was a privilege to work alongside her and witness her unwavering dedication firsthand. She will forever be remembered as a true friend to the Guard and an enduring example of servant leadership.”

Rell died on Nov. 20 and will be buried next to her husband Louis R. Rell, who was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

“It is our honor to bring Governor Rell to her final resting place at the Connecticut Veterans Cemetery beside her late husband, Louis,” Connecticut Veterans Affairs Commissioner Brigadier General (Ret.) Ron Welch said in a statement. “Governor Rell was a steadfast supporter of our military members, their families, and our Veterans. It is especially poignant that our Connecticut National Guard will render honors to her as Captain-General.”