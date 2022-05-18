Canton Boutique Collects Baby Formula for Parents in Need

A local boutique is helping parents find baby formula.

MamaBear Organics in Canton is asking people to drop off donations of formula and then are giving it to families in need.

Stepping inside MamaBear Organics, cans of formula are piling up. Every single one will soon go to a family in need.

“This is a critical time, and we have to be there to help one another,” said MamaBear Organics owner Jessica Santucci.

After seeing shelf after shelf in store after store sold out, Holly Anderson asked her friend, Santucci, if she’d be willing to be a drop-off and pick-up hub for unopened and unexpired formula.

“We wanted to eliminate all the pain points for these parents. I can’t even imagine what they’re going through,” Anderson said.

Wednesday was only the first day of the drive but already, people were dropping off unopened and unexpired formula they don’t need or are buying formula they see in-store and donating it to the boutique.

The response from the community comes as no surprise to Santucci and Anderson.

“They’re the best out there. They always come through to help one another, and they’re super amazing. And it’s very heartwarming to see,” Santucci said.

Families who need formula are asked to fill out a Google Doc form on MamaBear Organics’ Facebook page. The organizers will match those families up with the donated formula they have for pick-up in a few days.

Already, they’ve had more than 100 requests from as far as New York and Massachusetts. The formula will be handed out at no cost, with local families getting their needs fulfilled first.

Santucci said Enfamil Gentlease, Nutramigen and Kirkland are some of the most requested formulas.

“We want this to be a safe haven so everyone can feel comfortable,” Santucci said.

For many parents, it’s become a desperate search to find what their babies need, and these moms hope families know there’s help out there. All you have to do is ask.

“Community rallies in a time like this, and all I would need them to know is, you don’t have to do this alone. Reach out for help,” Anderson said.

You can bring formula donations to MamaBear Organics through Saturday during business hours. Santucci and Anderson said they may decide to extend the drive.

