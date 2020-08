Some businesses in Canton are being evacuated after a transformer fire with live wires down in the road on Saturday.

Police said the transformer fire and live wires are down on Albany Turnpike.

Businesses in the area are being evacuated out of an abundance of caution, officers added.

The eastbound lanes of the road are closed to traffic and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

It's unclear when the road will reopen. There's no word on how long the businesses will be evacuated for.