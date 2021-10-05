Canton Police Arrest Man Suspected of Voyeurism

Canton police have arrested a New Britain man suspected of voyeurism.

Police said they received a complaint overnight about possible voyeurism in Collinsville, responded quickly, and apprehended 40-year-old Craige Stephens, of New Britain.

He has been charged with voyeurism, criminal trespass in the third degree and public indecency and held on a $50,000 bond.

He is due in Hartford Superior Court today.

Police in Canton have been investigating several complaints about voyeurism and urged residents who see anything suspicious to contact them.

Over the weekend, they warned residents to be on the lookout for a suspected "peeping Tom" after reports of suspicious activity in the Collinsville area of town and urged residents to call them if they saw anything.

This activity, police said, appears to be occurring during the overnight or early morning hours.

Police said they received a complaint about voyeurism at a residence in the Collinsville section of Canton on Sept. 30 and it was similar to a complaint they received about another incident in Collinsville in early September.

While investigating, police obtained DNA evidence, as well as photographic and video evidence.

Canton police are encouraging residents in the Collinsville area to look at any recent home surveillance camera video they may have and to contact police if they notice anything suspicious.

Call police to report something at 860-693-0221. In an emergency, call 911.