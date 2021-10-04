Canton Police Investigate Reports of Suspected ‘Peeping Tom'

Canton police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a suspected "peeping Tom" after reports of suspicious activity in the Collinsville area of town.

Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity directly to them after several reports were posted on social media. They say the alleged peeping happened in the Collinsville area near the Burlington town line in the overnight and early morning hours.

"Occasionally, people are reluctant to call the Police about behavior that they feel is suspicious because they believe their call will be a burden or unnecessarily tie up police resources. In fact, by immediately reporting suspicious activity you can help police prevent or interrupt crime," police wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone who lives in the area and has home security cameras is asked to review their footage and report anything suspicious to police.

You can call police to report something at 860-693-0221. In an emergency, call 911.