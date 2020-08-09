At least eight great white sharks were spotted Sunday along Cape Cod, causing the closure of several beaches for part of the day.

Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, was ordered closed to swimming until 2 p.m. following the detection of a great white shark by a real-time receiver, the Sharktivity App.

Coast Guard Beach was closed to swimming from 12:40 to 1:40 p.m. due to the confirmed sighting of one great white shark. It was also closed Saturday.

Another shark sighting Sunday closed Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro from 12:40 to 1:40 p.m.

Additionally, four great white sharks were spotted in the Chatham area, including one that was spotted by an expedition boat belonging to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Lifeguards are keeping a close watch to keep swimmers safe, but beachgoers told NBC10 Boston they are a little on edge after all the sightings.

"I want to see one from a distance, probably at least a quarter of a mile away from it," Nick Zaster said. "I feel like a little bit scared now because if there's been sightings off of Chatham, then I kind of don't want to swim around here."

"I think it's kind of cool but I'm definitely mindful of them," Coco Plum said. "I didn't know there were so many shark sightings."

"Scary because it's a little bit scary that I might get bit by one," Marty Plum said.

"But I want to make sure they still have a good summer experience, and I think the stats are still on our side in terms of shark survival," Coco Plum said with a laugh.

Shark Tales is back this week to catch up on the beginning of the shark research season, and a look at a returning guest to the Cape Cod waters.