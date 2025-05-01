Massachusetts

Brush fire sends smoke into sky above Cape Cod

The fire appeared to be burning near Joint Base Cape Cod

NBCUniversal

Smoke was pouring into the sky above Cape Cod on Thursday afternoon from a brush fire.

The fire appeared to be burning near Joint Base Cape Cod. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Massachusetts National Guard for more information.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Video showed grey smoke rising high above the trees.

Smoke above Cape Cod as a brush fire burned on Thursday, May 1, 2025.
NBC10 Boston
NBC10 Boston
Smoke above Cape Cod as a brush fire burned on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The smoke was also being caught on a NBC affiliate WJAR tower camera in New Bedford:

Massachusetts' Department of Fire Services said it sent a rehabilitation unit to the area to help support local crews.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us