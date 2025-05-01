Brush fire sends smoke into sky above Cape Cod

Smoke was pouring into the sky above Cape Cod on Thursday afternoon from a brush fire.

The fire appeared to be burning near Joint Base Cape Cod. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Massachusetts National Guard for more information.

Video showed grey smoke rising high above the trees.

The smoke was also being caught on a NBC affiliate WJAR tower camera in New Bedford:

Massachusetts' Department of Fire Services said it sent a rehabilitation unit to the area to help support local crews.