Search underway after capsized boat was found in Long Island Sound

A boat was found capsized near the break wall in Long Island Sound in West Haven on Friday morning and emergency crews are responding.

The West Haven Fire Department said members of the Center and West Shore districts are in the area of April Street and Monahan Place. They are asking people to caution or avoid the area.

Officials from the Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound said someone spotted a capsized 17-foot boat against the break wall and a search is underway to make sure no one is missing.

West Haven Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1198 said they, along with Center Marine 4 and West Shore Marine 3 have responded and the U.S. Coast Guard, state police and firefighters are assisting.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.