West Haven

Search underway after capsized boat was found in Long Island Sound

NBC Connecticut

A boat was found capsized near the break wall in Long Island Sound in West Haven on Friday morning and emergency crews are responding.

The West Haven Fire Department said members of the Center and West Shore districts are in the area of April Street and Monahan Place. They are asking people to caution or avoid the area.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Officials from the Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound said someone spotted a capsized 17-foot boat against the break wall and a search is underway to make sure no one is missing.

West Haven Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1198 said they, along with Center Marine 4 and West Shore Marine 3 have responded and the U.S. Coast Guard, state police and firefighters are assisting.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

West Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us