Police investigating several car break-ins in Suffield

Police said there have been several car break-ins in Suffield over the last week and they are urging residents not to leave any valuables in their vehicles.

The thieves have broken windows to get into vehicles if they see property inside. They have left when they do not see anything in the vehicles or when sensors turn lights on.

Police said they have some video from home security cameras but nothing that would help identify the people responsible. 

There have been similar incidents  in several surrounding towns in Connecticut and Massachusetts, Suffield police said, and they are speaking with other departments as they investigate

Police ask vehicle owners to remove all valuables from inside your vehicle at the end of the day, do not leave keys inside the car and lock all the car doors every night when you return home.

