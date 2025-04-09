Car carrier catches fire on I-95 in Norwalk

A car carrier and four cars it was carrying caught fire on Interstate 95 in Norwalk on Wednesday morning and video from the scene shows intense flames while photos show the extensive damage it caused.

Firefighters responded to Interstate 95 South, just before exit 14, around 5:53 a.m. and they found a car carrier trailer and four out of six vehicles on fire.

They were able to knock down the fire and specialized towing equipment was brought in to remove the cars and trailer from the highway.

Fire officials said the fire appears to have started in the brakes of the trailer and the driver was unable to put it out with an extinguisher, but the fire made its way to the cars above.

No injuries were reported.