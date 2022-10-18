Bridgeport

Car Catches Fire After Crash Involving School Bus in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Fire Department

An electric car caught fire after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Bridgeport Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Gurdon Street and Summit Street.

Responding officers said a car, believed to be an electric vehicle, caught fire because of the accident.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to fire officials. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Road closures are expected in the area. No additional information was immediately available.

