Car Crash Causes Heavy Delays on I-91 in Windsor

A multi-car crash caused heavy delays on Interstate 91 in Windsor Friday evening.
State Department of Transportation officials said the crash happened on the northbound side of the highway between exits 36 and 37.
The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m.
The left three lanes of traffic were closed, causing major delays through the area. The lanes have since reopened.
It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
