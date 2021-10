Serious injuries are being reported in a car crash that has closed part of Interstate 84 in Plainville, police said.

Connecticut State Police said the eastbound side of the highway is closed at exit 34 for a two-car rollover accident.

There are serious injuries, authorities said.

It is unknown how long the highway will remain closed.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.