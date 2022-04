A car vs. pole crash in Seymour has closed part of Great Hill Road Friday night.

Police said the road is closed at the intersection of Davis Road and is expected to remain closed for a period of time until utility crews can fix the telephone pole.

Detours are set up to help drivers navigate the area, according to officials.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. The accident was reported at approximately 7:38 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.