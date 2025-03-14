New Fairfield

Car crash closes Route 39 in New Fairfield

By Angela Fortuna

NBC

A car crash has closed Route 39 in New Fairfield and caused dozens of people in town to temporarily lose power Thursday night.

Eversource initially reported about 250 power outages, but power has since been restored.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The New Fairfield Resident Trooper's Office said Route 39 is closed from Stop and Shop to Sawmill Road.

A motor vehicle accident caused wires to come down, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The road is expected to remain closed through early Friday morning. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New Fairfield
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us