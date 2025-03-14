Car crash closes Route 39 in New Fairfield

A car crash has closed Route 39 in New Fairfield and caused dozens of people in town to temporarily lose power Thursday night.

Eversource initially reported about 250 power outages, but power has since been restored.

The New Fairfield Resident Trooper's Office said Route 39 is closed from Stop and Shop to Sawmill Road.

A motor vehicle accident caused wires to come down, according to police.

The road is expected to remain closed through early Friday morning. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.