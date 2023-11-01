Car crash leaves driver seriously injured in Brookfield

A person was seriously injured in a car crash this Monday afternoon in Brookfield, according to fire officials.

Both drivers were stuck in their seats post-accident, taking about 20 minutes to rescue one of them, according to crews.

One driver was able to free themselves but was seriously hurt, the fire department said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The area of the crash was closed for several hours for the police investigation.