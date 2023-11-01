Brookfield

Car crash leaves driver seriously injured in Brookfield

The Brookfield Police Department is investigating a crash that left a driver seriously injured.

A person was seriously injured in a car crash this Monday afternoon in Brookfield, according to fire officials.

Both drivers were stuck in their seats post-accident, taking about 20 minutes to rescue one of them, according to crews.

One driver was able to free themselves but was seriously hurt, the fire department said.

The area of the crash was closed for several hours for the police investigation.

