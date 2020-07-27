Car Crash With Pedestrian Struck Closes Capitol Ave. in Hartford

A car crash with a pedestrian struck has closed part of Capitol Avenue in Hartford on Monday.

Police said the car hit a retaining wall and has a lot of damage.

According to officers, a pedestrian was also struck. The pedestrian has non-life threatening injuries.

Windsor Locks police said drivers in the area of the crash should be expected to be re-routed near the State Armory next to the Legislative Office Building. Drivers are urged to use caution.

The road is expected to reopen soon.

Investigators said there were two people in the car that they are talking to and the crash remains under investigation.