Car crashes into apartment building in Wallingford

Police are investigating after a car crashed into the front of an apartment building in Wallingford Tuesday night.

Authorities said they were called to South Elm Street after getting a report of a car crash into a building just before 9 p.m.

Officers found a gray 2016 Kia Optima crashed into the front side of the apartment complex, causing damage to the building.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators said the Kia was traveling on Wharton Brook Drive, approaching the intersection of South Elm Street, when it continued straight across the road and into the apartment complex.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-294-2800.