Car crashes into East Granby office building

Fire Chief Flaherty

A car crashed into an office building in East Granby over the weekend.

State police said the East Granby Resident Trooper's Office responded to the office building on Rainbow Road on Sunday around 7 p.m.

In a photo provided by fire officials, extensive damage can be seen on the outside of the building. The front of the car also appears to be significantly damaged as well.

Troopers said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

