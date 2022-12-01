Portland

Car Crashes Into Eversource Truck Making Repairs in Portland After Wednesday's Storm

Eversource trucks parked on a street in Southington
NBC Connecticut

A car drove into the back of an Eversource truck that was working to make repairs in Portland after Wednesday's storm.

Police said a car driving on Main Street Thursday drove into the back of the truck while linemen were working to repair power lines.

A tree fell on power lines, and an employee was working in an extended bucket at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

The worker's safety equipment and harness protected him from being injured. Police said caution cones and safety lighting were displayed at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car was also uninjured. Police are investigating the incident.

