Car crashes into home on Boston Post Road in Westbrook

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home on Boston Post Road in Westbrook.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at about 3 p.m. near Linden Avenue. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

Troopers said a car traveling westbound veered off the road and hit a home.

No additional information was immediately available.

