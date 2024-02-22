Car crashes into home on Boston Post Road in Westbrook

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home on Boston Post Road in Westbrook.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at about 3 p.m. near Linden Avenue. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

Troopers said a car traveling westbound veered off the road and hit a home.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.