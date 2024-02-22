Car crashes into home on Boston Post Road in Westbrook

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home on Boston Post Road in Westbrook.
The incident happened Thursday afternoon at about 3 p.m. near Linden Avenue. It's unknown if there are any injuries.
Troopers said a car traveling westbound veered off the road and hit a home.
No additional information was immediately available.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.