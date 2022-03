The person living in an apartment in Hamden was displaced after a car crashed into their home.

Fire officials said the incident happened at 1204 Whitney Ave. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A person was displaced as a result. A building official from the town of Hamden was called to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.