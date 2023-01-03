Car Crashes Into Liquor Store, Causes Extensive Damage Inside in Tolland

A car crashed into a Tolland liquor store and caused extensive damage inside Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the car crashed into Tolland Village Spirit Shop on Merrow Road. No injuries were reported, but major cleanup and structural repairs will be needed inside.

Car vs building at Tolland Village Spirit Shop. Everyone is safe. Driver cooperative. Damage appears minor on the outside, but clearly internal structural damage & big cleanup. Tolland Building inspector, Fire Marshal￼Fire Chief all on scene to help the business is open ASAP. pic.twitter.com/Lwnuayo9UI — Brian Foley (@LtFoley) January 3, 2023

The outside of the store appears to have little to no damage.

Police said the driver is being cooperative. The town building inspector, fire marshal and fire chief are investigating.

The store remains closed while officials work to make repairs.