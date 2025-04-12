Putnam

Car crashes into liquor store in Putnam: police

By Angela Fortuna

Putnam Police

Police are investigating after a car that was driving too fast crashed into a liquor store in Putnam Saturday morning.

The police department said they were called to Sunny Discount Liquor on Providence Street at around 6:40 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Responding officers said a woman driving a Toyota Rav4 was going too fast, lost control of her car and crashed into the building.

The woman and a passenger in the car were evaluated at the scene and declined medical transport.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said the driver was issued an infraction. The town's building official and fire marshal determined that the business needs to stay closed until damage to the building is repaired.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Putnam
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us