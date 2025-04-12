Car crashes into liquor store in Putnam: police

Police are investigating after a car that was driving too fast crashed into a liquor store in Putnam Saturday morning.

The police department said they were called to Sunny Discount Liquor on Providence Street at around 6:40 a.m.

Responding officers said a woman driving a Toyota Rav4 was going too fast, lost control of her car and crashed into the building.

The woman and a passenger in the car were evaluated at the scene and declined medical transport.

Police said the driver was issued an infraction. The town's building official and fire marshal determined that the business needs to stay closed until damage to the building is repaired.

No additional information was immediately available.