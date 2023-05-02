Car Crashes Into Occupied Salon in Wallingford: Police

A car crashed into an occupied salon on North Colony Road in Wallingford Tuesday morning and officials are working to determine the extent of damage.

Wallingford Police said they were called to M Salon and Spa at approximately 10:55 a.m. Responding officers said a car smashed into the front entrance and was resting about 60 feet inside the salon.

Customers and staff were in the salon when the crash happened, but no one was injured, according to police.

Investigators said a parked station wagon appears to have suddenly accelerated and crashed into the building. The driver, a woman in her 70s, is also uninjured.

The car was towed from the scene with moderate damage. The building sustained damage to the front entryway and to internal components, according to police.

Building inspectors responded to the scene to evaluate the damage. The Wallingford Police Traffic Division is actively investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-294-2815.