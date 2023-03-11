Car Crashes Into Panera Bread in Waterbury

A car crashed into a Panera Bread in Waterbury on Saturday.

Firefighters said the car went through the front door of the restaurant on Wolcott Street and it was 90 percent into the building.

According to investigators, the car only took out the door of the restaurant. The building is structurally sound.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident is under investigation.