Car Crashes Into Pole, Brings Down Wires and Knocks Out Power to Part of Enfield

A car rollover brought down wires and is causing hundreds of power outages in Enfield.

Firefighters said they're responding to a car rollover on Route 5 by Post Office Road.

Eversource is currently reporting approximately 200 power outages in town. The police department said nearly 600 people in the South end were without power at one point.

Crews said Post Office Road is closed from Post Road to Route 5. They're urging drivers to use caution and avoid the area.

It's unknown if there are any injuries or when the road will reopen.

No additional information was immediately available.