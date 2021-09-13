New London

Car Crashes Into Porch in New London

By Siobhan McGirl

NBC Connecticut

A car crashed into a New London home Monday afternoon, causing a porch to collapse.

According to New London's fire chief, Tom Curcio, no one was injured when the car crashed into a home on Converse Place.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Curcio said the car rolled backward, down a hill, after being involved in a separate crash. A spokesperson for New London Police said they are investigating a motor vehicle accident in the vicinity of the address.

Carol Corbeil lives in the home on Converse Place with her granddaughter and they were both home at the time of the crash. She said she usually sits on the front porch, but was inside on the couch when the crash happened.

Local

Elections 1 min ago

Democratic Primaries in 15 Towns and Republican Primaries in 5

West Nile Virus 1 hour ago

Rainy Summer Contributes To Elevated Mosquito Population, West Nile Virus Concerns

"I just can't believe it. I'm glad nobody got hurt," said Corbeil. "I heard this big bang. I knew there was a crash, but I expected it to be out in the road."

Corbeil's father built the house in 1939.

According to New London's fire chief, the house can't be lived in right now. Corbeil said they had to shut the gas off.

This article tagged under:

New London
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us