A car crashed into a school bus on Roosevelt Drive in Derby Thursday morning.

The extent of injuries is unknown, but crews described the crash as serious.

Storm Engine Co. said firefighters had a busy morning, responding to five calls within 30 minutes.

It's unknown if any kids were on the bus at the time of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.