Car Crashes Into South Boston Building, 17 Residents Displaced

A car crashed into a South Boston building Saturday night, displacing 17 residents, fire officials said.

The Boston Fire Department responded for a technical rescue after a car crashed into the East Third Street building around 7:15 p.m.

All residents of the building were evacuated, and all utilities have been shut off, fire officials said.

Three units at 614 and 616 were affected and those residents will be displaced, the fire department said.

One resident told NBC10 Boston that she was told by officials they'll be displaced until at least Monday.

At approximately 7:15 Tech Rescue for a car into the building at 614 East Third St South Boston. The residents of the building have been evacuated . pic.twitter.com/rvkTVQisAF — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 17, 2020

The driver of the car was taken by Boston EMS to an area hospital, but it's unclear if that was precautionary or for injuries sustained in the crash.

No injuries were immediately reported.

A structural engineer is responding to the scene to assess the safety of the building.