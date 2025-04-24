Car crashes into Waterbury market, partially collapsing building

A car crashed into a building in Waterbury Thursday morning causing part of the building to collapse and closing streets in the area.

It happened on Cherry Street near Maple Avenue.

Emergency crews were at the scene removing the car from the building.

The car appeared to have rolled over and crashed into the front of a market on Cherry Street. Part of the market collapsed on top of the car.

There was no immediate word on injuries.