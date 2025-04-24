Waterbury

Car crashes into Waterbury market, partially collapsing building

NBC Connecticut

A car crashed into a building in Waterbury Thursday morning causing part of the building to collapse and closing streets in the area.

It happened on Cherry Street near Maple Avenue.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Emergency crews were at the scene removing the car from the building.

The car appeared to have rolled over and crashed into the front of a market on Cherry Street. Part of the market collapsed on top of the car.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us