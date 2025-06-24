Car damages historic landmark in Portland

A car crashed into and damaged a local landmark in Portland.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Penfield Hill Road and Pepperidge Road around 1:30 a.m on Monday, according to fire officials.

When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into the Penfield Hill Schoolhouse.

The crash caused a gaping hole in the side of the building.

It's not clear if anyone was injured.

The Portland Historical Society posted about the damage to the historic building.

"We hope everyone is ok and are sending our best wishes to this Portland landmark for a speedy recovery," the group posted on Facebook.