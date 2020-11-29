Car Drives Into Stamford Home, Severe Damage to Garage Reported

Crews are investigating after a car drove into a Stamford home, causing severe damage to the garage on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to Lynan Road in North Stamford at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Crews said they found a significant amount of damage to the garage area of the home and immediately began efforts to stabilize the structure.

Fire personnel used specialized struts to prevent the roof of the garage from further collapse. Once crews stabilized the area, they were able to use a grip-hoist device to safely extract the damaged car from the garage area, they said.

A representative from the City of Stamford Building Department was called to the scene due to the amount of damage.

A total of 14 fire personnel responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the collision is under investigation.