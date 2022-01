A car ended up on the front porch of a home in Southington Monday afternoon.

It happened on Hemlock Road near Orchard Road.

A silver Audi appeared to have hit multiple other vehicles before driving across the lawn, ending up with its front end up on the porch of a home there.

It was not clear if anyone was injured.

Police have not released information on what led up to the crash.