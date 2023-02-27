Middletown

Route 9 in Middletown Clears After Car Fire

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

A car fire closed part of both sides of Route 9 in Middletown on Monday morning but the scene is now clear.

The southbound side of the highway was closed between exits 15 and 14, according to CT Roads, and the left lane of the northbound side was closed between exits 15 and 16.

Both sides of the highway have reopened.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
