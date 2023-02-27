Route 9 in Middletown Clears After Car Fire

A car fire closed part of both sides of Route 9 in Middletown on Monday morning but the scene is now clear.

The southbound side of the highway was closed between exits 15 and 14, according to CT Roads, and the left lane of the northbound side was closed between exits 15 and 16.

Both sides of the highway have reopened.

#CTtraffic Route 9 North in the area of Washington Ave in Middletown is closed due to a car fire. Please use alternate routes and plan for delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 27, 2023

It's unclear if anyone is injured.