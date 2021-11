A car fire has closed part of Interstate 91 south in Cromwell on Saturday and delays are building in the area.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the car fire is between exits 22N and 21 and the right and center lanes are closed.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There is over 3.5 miles of congestion in the area between exits 24 and 22N.

There's no word on when the highway will fully reopen.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.