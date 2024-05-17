Car fire causes delays on I-91 in Windsor

Traffic is slowly getting by a car fire on Interstate 91 North in Windsor this evening.
The state Department of Transportation said the two right lanes of traffic is closed. Traffic appears to be backed up in the area.
The fire was reported just before 6:15 p.m. between exits 36 and 37.
It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
