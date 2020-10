Interstate 91 has reopened following a car fire that closed all lanes of traffic on the northbound side of the highway, according to the Department of Transportation.

The highway was closed between exits 13 and 14, the DOT said.

The left lane of traffic was also closed between exits 14 and 13 on the southbound side on I-91, according to the DOT.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.