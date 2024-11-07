Car fire spreads to home in Wallingford

Crews put out a car fire that caused a home to catch ablaze in Wallingford Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department said they were called to a home on Shetland Drive at about 3 p.m.

Responding crews saw that a car fire had spread to a nearby home. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, which was visible from the outside of the home.

The Wallingford Fire Department said the fire likely extended to the house due to very dry weather conditions.

No injuries were reported and the Wallingford Fire Prevention Division is conducting an investigation.