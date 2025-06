A car fire is under investigation in New Britain on Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers said the car fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Stanley Street.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

No injuries were reported.

A portion of Stanley Street was briefly closed and has reopened.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The investigation is active and ongoing.