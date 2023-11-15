Car flees scene of serious pedestrian crash in Bridgeport

Police are looking for whoever struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Bridgeport Tuesday night.

The police department said a person in their 50s was found lying on the ground at the intersection of Stratford and Bishop avenues.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

A suspect vehicle has not yet been identified. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-576-TIPS.